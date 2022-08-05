You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr

Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr

August 5, 2022

The founder of the Pan-Mass Challenge Billy Starr joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the annual ride kicking off this weekend, one of the biggest fundraising events in the world. With a fundraising goal of $66 million dollars, Starr says the event is aiming to continue big strides in raising money for cancer research and treatment.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 