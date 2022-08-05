The founder of the Pan-Mass Challenge Billy Starr joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the annual ride kicking off this weekend, one of the biggest fundraising events in the world. With a fundraising goal of $66 million dollars, Starr says the event is aiming to continue big strides in raising money for cancer research and treatment.
Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr
August 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Lt. Governor Hopeful Kim Driscoll Talks Cape Cod
- Sunday Journal – Leaving Mashpee Select Board and Steps Towards Better Water with Andrew Gottlieb
- Sunday Journal – Pan-Mass Challenge with Founder Billy Starr
- Even Simple Exercise May Help Aging Brain, Study Hints
- Pan-Mass Challenge Kicks Off Saturday
- State Officials Confirm 42 New Cases of Monkeypox
- Take Care Campaign Aims to Keep the Cape Clean
- Right Whales Finding New Habitats as Numbers Continue Decline
- Dan Higgins Endorsed by Dennis Patrolman’s Union for District Attorney
- VP Harris Talks Reproductive Rights During Trip to Mass.
- Avangrid to Oversee Vineyard Wind 1
- US Declares Public Health Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
- Lt. Gov. Candidate Kim Driscoll On Cape Thursday