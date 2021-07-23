You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Paul Schwendener with the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival

July 23, 2021

We were pleased to speak with Executive Director of the Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival Paul Schwendener for this week’s edition of Sunday Journal. The festival returns with in-person performances on August 3. Schwendener spoke about what visitors can expect this year, along with his history with the arts and their importance to the local community.

