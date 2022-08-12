A study in Hyannis by the Silent Spring Institute is looking for volunteers who lived in the village between 2006 and 2016 to help determine some of the long-term health impacts of exposure to PFAS. Study lead Dr. Laurel Schaider with the Silent Spring Institute said that the data collected will be integral to future policy and regulations on the contaminant.
Sunday Journal – PFAS Health Impacts Study Looks for Hyannis Volunteers
August 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
