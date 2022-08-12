You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – PFAS Health Impacts Study Looks for Hyannis Volunteers

Sunday Journal – PFAS Health Impacts Study Looks for Hyannis Volunteers

August 12, 2022

A study in Hyannis by the Silent Spring Institute is looking for volunteers who lived in the village between 2006 and 2016 to help determine some of the long-term health impacts of exposure to PFAS. Study lead Dr. Laurel Schaider with the Silent Spring Institute said that the data collected will be integral to future policy and regulations on the contaminant.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 