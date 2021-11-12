You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Recognizing Hearing Loss with Michael Andreozzi

Sunday Journal – Recognizing Hearing Loss with Michael Andreozzi

November 12, 2021

Hearing loss is an issue that impacts a large portion of Cape Codder, though many may not recognize the signs immediately or know some of the side effects that can come with the condition. CEO and Owner of Beltone Michael Andreozzi joins Sunday Journal this week to outline hearing loss and its side effects and how to recognize when a hearing aid is necessary.

