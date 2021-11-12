Hearing loss is an issue that impacts a large portion of Cape Codder, though many may not recognize the signs immediately or know some of the side effects that can come with the condition. CEO and Owner of Beltone Michael Andreozzi joins Sunday Journal this week to outline hearing loss and its side effects and how to recognize when a hearing aid is necessary.
Sunday Journal – Recognizing Hearing Loss with Michael Andreozzi
November 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Family Table Collaborative Showcasing Café and Maker’s Market
- Sunday Journal – Recognizing Hearing Loss with Michael Andreozzi
- Sunday Journal – Hyannis Small Business COVID Recovery Boost with Amanda Converse
- Bill Would Guarantee Annual Mental Health Wellness Exams
- Some Communities Across U.S. Consider ‘Managed Retreat’ from Climate Change
- New Technology Tracks Turtles Long-Term After Rescue
- Sandwich Road Work Taking Place Saturday
- No Weekend Car Inspections as RMV Conducts Update
- Barnstable County Approves COVID Vaccine Mandate for Employees
- AAA Forecasts Thanksgiving Travel Close to Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Nero’s Bill Approved by State Senate, Passed to House
- Duffy Health Center Expands Services for Substance Use Disorder
- Local Banks Named Top Banks to Work For Nationwide