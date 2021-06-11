You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod

Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod

June 11, 2021

Ruth Provost joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how the club is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, how the kids are handling the changes, and what new programs are being implemented or are on the horizon for the service.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 