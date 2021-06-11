Ruth Provost joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how the club is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, how the kids are handling the changes, and what new programs are being implemented or are on the horizon for the service.
Sunday Journal – Ruth Provost with the Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod
June 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
