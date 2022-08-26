You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans

Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans

August 26, 2022

Director for the Seaside Le Mans Kelsey Ellis joined us once again in studio to talk about the latest edition of the race that has raised over $8 million for local charities. Racers will take to Mashpee Commons on September 10; this year’s beneficiaries are the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Calmer Choice, the Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Cape Cod Healthcare, and the Cape and Islands Veteran’s Outreach Center.

