Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans

Director for the Seaside Le Mans Kelsey Ellis joined us once again in studio to talk about the latest edition of the race that has raised over $8 million for local charities. Racers will take to Mashpee Commons on September 10; this year’s beneficiaries are the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Calmer Choice, the Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Cape Cod Healthcare, and the Cape and Islands Veteran’s Outreach Center.