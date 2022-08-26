Director for the Seaside Le Mans Kelsey Ellis joined us once again in studio to talk about the latest edition of the race that has raised over $8 million for local charities. Racers will take to Mashpee Commons on September 10; this year’s beneficiaries are the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Calmer Choice, the Cape Cod Children’s Museum, Cape Cod Healthcare, and the Cape and Islands Veteran’s Outreach Center.
Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans
August 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Canal Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Women’s Music Fest with Abigail Field
- Sunday Journal – The Box Truck and Sustainable Living with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sharks, Dolphins Spotted in Marine Monument Off Cape Cod Waters
- Cape Cod Women’s Music Festival Returns
- Education Officials Say COVID Highlighted Need for Engagement
- Barnstable County Announces More COVID Relief Money
- Vineyard Beach Road Weekend Fest Prompts Steamship Schedule Changes
- Pfizer COVID Shots Appear 73% Effective in Children Under 5
- Barnstable County Increasing Monitoring as Drought Worsens
- Native Groups Seek to Repair Lands Damaged by Colonization
- Dukes County Regional Jail Receives $6M for Repairs