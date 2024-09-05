Sunday Journal – Seaside Le Mans F1-Style Race Celebrates Second Summer and Local Nonprofits

The Seaside Le Mans Race for Cape Cod returns this September to the Mashpee Commons for a day of family friendly fun and action-filled racing in F1 style karts, all in the name of raising funds for the Cape’s most impactful organizations. Matt Pitta, Communications Director for the Davenport Companies which runs the event, and new race/event coordinator Morgan Dexter says its both a vital charity day as well as major economic driver for the region as the summer winds down. He also shares what its like being behind the wheel, revealing some behind-the-scenes from his race in 2016.

Nearly $9 million has been raised through sponsorships and matching gifts since the race began in 2001. All proceeds of the event are donated to The Cape Cod Foundation, which distributes 100% of each year’s funds to the designated beneficiaries chosen for the year.

This year’s beneficiaries can be found on seasidelemans.org.