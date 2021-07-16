Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan, founder and Executive Director of environmental and economic advocacy group Sustainable Practices, discusses the recent municipal single-use water bottle ban in Truro. Her group spearheaded the ban effort, and while 15 towns have adopted the policy, she says it’s only the beginning of what can be done to protect Cape Cod’s environmental and financial future.
Sunday Journal – Single-Use Water Bottle Ban with Madhavi Venkatesan
July 16, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
