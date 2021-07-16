You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Single-Use Water Bottle Ban with Madhavi Venkatesan

Sunday Journal – Single-Use Water Bottle Ban with Madhavi Venkatesan

July 16, 2021

Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan, founder and Executive Director of environmental and economic advocacy group Sustainable Practices, discusses the recent municipal single-use water bottle ban in Truro. Her group spearheaded the ban effort, and while 15 towns have adopted the policy, she says it’s only the beginning of what can be done to protect Cape Cod’s environmental and financial future.

