As protections from the federal eviction moratorium ends, Housing Assistance Corporation’s CEO Alisa Magnotta outlines how they are helping renters stay in their homes as the COVID pandemic continues. Despite other states struggling to deliver rental assistance, Magnotta says Massachusetts hasn’t hit any road bumps in getting federal funds to those in need.
Sunday Journal – The Eviction Moratorium’s End with HAC’s Alisa Magnotta
September 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
