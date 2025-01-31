Sunday Journal – The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts Special Hockey Team Hosts Polar Plunge

An inaugural polar plunge is being held February 16th to benefit The Great Blizzards of Massachusetts, an ice hockey team based on Cape Cod and the South Shore. Founder and Executive Director Steve Nearman says the money will help pay for gear and trips for their team including all players, regardless of physical or cognitive needs, as well as age, gender and race. Polar Seltzer is inviting people to participate in the plunge at Craigville Beach in Centerville with a suggested donation minimum of $25. There will be music as well as food trucks! Pre-registration is preferred but participants can arrive the day of.

More on the team, as well as the plunge, can be found on their website here.

