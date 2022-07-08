The Osterville Village Library will host its 2nd Human Library, providing the public a chance to have conversations with people that address current issues and provide learning experiences. Executive Director of the Osterville Village Library (OVL) Cyndy Cotton joins Sunday Journal this week talk about the program and the importance of the face-to-face interaction with people guests may otherwise not meet.
Sunday Journal – The Human Library Returns to Osterville Village Library
July 8, 2022
