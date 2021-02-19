You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – The Hundred Acre School

Sunday Journal – The Hundred Acre School

February 19, 2021

Director of The Hundred Acre School Melissa Russell joins the program this weekend. Russell looked back to the founding of the school and explained what it has to offer for local children. She also explained how the school has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic, and shared details regarding exciting program expansions and renovations coming in the near future.

