Director of The Hundred Acre School Melissa Russell joins the program this weekend. Russell looked back to the founding of the school and explained what it has to offer for local children. She also explained how the school has adapted to the coronavirus pandemic, and shared details regarding exciting program expansions and renovations coming in the near future.
Sunday Journal – The Hundred Acre School
February 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Steven Xiarhos
- Sunday Journal – The Hundred Acre School
- Sunday Journal – Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary
- COVID Response Task Force Slams Baker’s Vaccine Rollout
- AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Proposals for 2021
- The Hundred Acre School Announces Class Expansions
- Vineyard Bank Foundation Awarding Non-Profit Grants
- Sandwich Rec Department Announces Summer Programs
- Legislation Filed to Prevent Taxation of COVID Relief Money
- Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Vaccine Site Temporarily Crashes
- Barnstable Detective Deputized for Secret Service Work
- Baker Announces Next Group Eligible for Vaccination
- Fernandes Named Tourism Committee Vice Chair