Sunday Journal – Tick Talk With Larry Dapsis

February 5, 2021

Barnstable County Entomologist and Tick Specialist Larry Dapsis joins us to discuss the tick situation of the Cape and the fact that ticks are active throughout the year and do not disappear in the winter.

