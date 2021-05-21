Summer is about to begin, and Administrator of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Tom Cahir joined Sunday Journal to talk about transportation developments across the region for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of. Tom detailed improvements to the CapeFLYER service, outlined future goals for the CCRTA, and more.
Sunday Journal – Tom Cahir, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority
May 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
