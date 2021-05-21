You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Tom Cahir, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority

Sunday Journal – Tom Cahir, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority

May 21, 2021

Summer is about to begin, and Administrator of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Tom Cahir joined Sunday Journal to talk about transportation developments across the region for residents and visitors alike to take advantage of. Tom detailed improvements to the CapeFLYER service, outlined future goals for the CCRTA, and more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 