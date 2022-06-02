You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Top 10 Beaches List with Dr. Stephen Leatherman

June 2, 2022

Coast Guard Beach on the Cape has once again made Dr. Stephen Leatherman’s list of top 10 U.S. beaches. Dr. Beach returned to the program this week to discuss his method for making the list, what makes Coast Guard Beach so special, and more.

