Turtle stranding season on Cape Cod has begun, with the New England Aquarium reporting that they’re already treating over 170 washed-ashore reptiles. Director of the Turtle Hospital Adam Kennedy joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the rise in strandings in recent years, what treatment looks like, and how the data they collect has informed countless studies on local sea life.
Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Begins with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
November 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
