We were pleased to welcome Director of the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital Adam Kennedy onto the program this week. With the turtle rescue season wrapping up recently, Adam spoke about the process of rehabilitating stranded turtles–from taking them in from the shore to releasing them back into the wild.
Sunday Journal – Turtle Strandings
September 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Strandings
- Sunday Journal – Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration
- Retailers Pull Lobster from Menus After ‘Red List’ Warning
- State Confirms Fourth Human Case of West Nile Virus
- Several Cape Cod Towns Ready to Apply for ARPA Money
- Cape Cod Veterans Organizations Set to Receive State Funds
- Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics Offering Both COVID and Flu Shots
- Harwich Wrestles With Drought Amid Well Issues
- Eversource Battery Project for Provincetown Completes Testing
- Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96 After 70 years on the Throne
- Baker Announces 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests for Residents
- Hyannis Triathlons Begin Saturday Morning