Sunday Journal – Turtle Strandings

Sunday Journal – Turtle Strandings

September 9, 2022

We were pleased to welcome Director of the New England Aquarium’s Sea Turtle Hospital Adam Kennedy onto the program this week. With the turtle rescue season wrapping up recently, Adam spoke about the process of rehabilitating stranded turtles–from taking them in from the shore to releasing them back into the wild.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal

