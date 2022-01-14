With the cold setting in fast, MEMA’s Public Information Officer Chris Besse joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how residents can best prepare for the dropping temperatures. From personal protection to winterizing homes, Besse says a lot can be done to mitigate the safety risks—and fiscal costs—associated with winter.
Sunday Journal – Winter Safety with MEMA Official
January 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
