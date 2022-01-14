You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Winter Safety with MEMA Official

Sunday Journal – Winter Safety with MEMA Official

January 14, 2022

With the cold setting in fast, MEMA’s Public Information Officer Chris Besse joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss how residents can best prepare for the dropping temperatures. From personal protection to winterizing homes, Besse says a lot can be done to mitigate the safety risks—and fiscal costs—associated with winter.

