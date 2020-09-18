Cindy Horgan with Cape Cod Children’s Place joins the program to discuss their upcoming “Wish Upon A Star” fundraising event and how her organization has been continuing to operate throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Children’s Place
September 18, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund
- Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Children’s Place
- Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet OysterFest
- COVID-19 Danger Continues to Drive Joblessness in US
- Global Virus Cases Top 30 million, Tally Shows
- Hyannis Artist Residency Applications Now Open
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes Raises Over $100,000
- Fall River Diocese Announces Financial Support For Students
- Cape Air Providing Cargo Service Between Hyannis and Nantucket
- Cape Symphony and Conservatory Launches Homeschool Program
- Orleans to Host Flu Vaccine Clinic for Residents on October 14
- Local Task Force Stresses Need for Strong Virus Contact Tracing
- Barnstable Airport Officials Update Progress on Tree Removal Project