Joining us today from Child and Family Services is Jeanne Bissonette and Al Roberti. We discuss the many services and programs for children who might be suffering from behavior or mental issues at home or in school. We also talk in depth about “Christmas Wishes”, which is a program geared towards helping families in need around the holidays. For those interested in helping a family in need through “Christmas Wishes”, please visit this link.
Sunday Journal with Child and Family Services on Christmas Wishes
November 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
