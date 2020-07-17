Atlantic White Shark Conservancy CEO Cynthia Wigren joins us to talk about the new renovations and exhibits at the Shark Center in Chatham, the expansion of their Shark Smart program and research and education that they’re continuing to do this summer.
Sunday Journal with Cynthia Wigren of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
July 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Cynthia Wigren of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
- Sunday Journal with Sean O’Brien
- Indigenous Groups Push for Mascot Ban and State Seal Change
- Steamship Authority Reminds Riders of Mask Requirements
- Cape Cod Canal Day Postponed to Next September
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Pleased With Guideline Response
- Arts Foundation of Cape Cod Supports Local Artists Through Auctions
- Mayflower II Begins Homecoming Voyage to Plymouth
- State Provides Aid For Social Services, Small Businesses
- Massachusetts Recognizes Hurricane Preparedness Week
- Vieira, Crocker Endorse Xiarhos for State Rep. Seat
- No Cape and Islands Coronavirus Deaths for 3rd Time This Week
- Number of Laid-Off Workers Seeking Jobless Aid Stuck at 1.3M