Sunday Journal with Cynthia Wigren of the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

July 17, 2020

Atlantic White Shark Conservancy CEO Cynthia Wigren joins us to talk about the new renovations and exhibits at the Shark Center in Chatham, the expansion of their Shark Smart program and research and education that they’re continuing to do this summer.

