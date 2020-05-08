You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Sheriff Jim Cummings

Sunday Journal with Sheriff Jim Cummings

May 8, 2020

Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings talks about the work that he and his staff are doing at the county correctional facility in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they have had no reported cases of the virus.

