Sunday Journal with the Animal Rescue League of Boston

December 31, 2020

The communications & media relations officer for the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Mike Defina, is here to give us information for adopting a pet for the holidays, ARL’s response to COVID-19, how you can volunteer to help with the animals and how to donate to this non-profit organization.

