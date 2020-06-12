You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Mosquito Project

Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Mosquito Project

June 12, 2020

With the summer season almost here, it’s also the season for mosquitoes and there is a continued threat of Triple-E. Gabbi Sakolsky with the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project joins us to talk about ways that people can stay safe and be proactive in dealing with mosquitoes this summer. 

