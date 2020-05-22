Chris Keavy, Anne Dailey and Sandi Duxbury with the Fall River Diocese and Catholic Schools Alliance talk about the school district had to move to remote learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has impacted them, staff and students.
Sunday Journal Discussion with the Fall River Diocese and Catholic Schools Alliance
May 22, 2020
