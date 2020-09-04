You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with the U.S. Census Bureau

Sunday Journal with the U.S. Census Bureau

September 4, 2020

Jeff Behler from the U.S. Census Bureau discusses how they are urging residents on the Cape and Islands to fill our their 2020 census forms and expresses how important it is in making sure that their communities get the right funding and representation they need.

