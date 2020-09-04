Jeff Behler from the U.S. Census Bureau discusses how they are urging residents on the Cape and Islands to fill our their 2020 census forms and expresses how important it is in making sure that their communities get the right funding and representation they need.
Sunday Journal with the U.S. Census Bureau
September 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Unemployment Rate Falls to 8.4% Even as Hiring Slows
- B\Well Gets Green Light to Open for Business in Provincetown
- Chamber of Commerce Launches “Second Summer” Campaign
- Preliminary Results from Second Cape Cod Business Survey Released
- Depression, Anxiety Spike Amid Outbreak and Turbulent Times
- COVID-19 Forces Autumn Escape Bike Trek to Shift Gears
- Cape Cod Community College Launches Funding Campaign for STEM Building
- Mecenas Suspends State Representative Campaign
- State Disburses Lost Wages Assistance Benefits to Claimants
- Jackie O’s Island Getaway Sold to Land Preservation Groups
- Cape and Islands Free of Additional COVID-19 Deaths
- AAA Anticipates Busy Labor Day Weekend