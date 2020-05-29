A simple gesture of paying it forward started the “Wined During Quarantine” movement in the Midwest and it has now made its way to Cape Cod with nearly 4,000 members. Organizer Olivia Reilly talks to us about what it’s been like to see the group grow and how much of an impact it has had on the lives of many Cape Codders.
Sunday Journal with Wined During Quarantine
May 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Wined During Quarantine
- Barnstable County Reports Changes to Emergency Response for COVID-19
- US Consumer Spending Sinks by Record 13.6% in Face of Virus
- Minneapolis Police Station Torched Amid George Floyd Protest
- Attorney General’s Office to Award $500,000 to Small Businesses
- Yarmouth Sand Sculpture Trail Still a Go
- Yarmouth Rotary Club Donates $15,000 for COVID-19 Relief
- Public Hearing Takes Comments on Falmouth Hospital Maternity, Pediatric Closures
- Auditor Calls on State to Reimburse Municipalities for Early Voting Expenses
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Launches New Website
- Heritage Gardens Reopening Saturday
- 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 9 New Cases Confirmed within Barnstable County
- 2020 Boston Marathon Cancelled