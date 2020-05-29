You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal with Wined During Quarantine

Sunday Journal with Wined During Quarantine

May 29, 2020

A simple gesture of paying it forward started the “Wined During Quarantine” movement in the Midwest and it has now made its way to Cape Cod with nearly 4,000 members. Organizer Olivia Reilly talks to us about what it’s been like to see the group grow and how much of an impact it has had on the lives of many Cape Codders.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 