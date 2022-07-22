The Woods Hole Film Festival is back for its 31st edition from July 30 to August 6. As it returns to providing full in-person screenings and lectures along with virtual options, founder and director for the fest Judy Laster joined Sunday Journal this week to talk about what viewers can expect from filmmakers near and far.
Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
