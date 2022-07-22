You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival

Sunday Journal – Woods Hole Film Festival

July 22, 2022

The Woods Hole Film Festival is back for its 31st edition from July 30 to August 6. As it returns to providing full in-person screenings and lectures along with virtual options, founder and director for the fest Judy Laster joined Sunday Journal this week to talk about what viewers can expect from filmmakers near and far.

