Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone

November 6, 2020

Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone of South Dennis served in several branches of the service even after a severe injury side-lined him from active duty when he wanted to re-enlist for battles after World War II. During his time as a Petty Officer in the Navy, Walter witnessed Japanese Kamikaze pilots and was on a ship that was struck. He served as a Petty Officer on the USS Runnel. 

