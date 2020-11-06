Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone of South Dennis served in several branches of the service even after a severe injury side-lined him from active duty when he wanted to re-enlist for battles after World War II. During his time as a Petty Officer in the Navy, Walter witnessed Japanese Kamikaze pilots and was on a ship that was struck. He served as a Petty Officer on the USS Runnel.
Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone
November 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Marine Al Boragine
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Army Veteran Lou Morea
- Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Navy Veteran Walter Von Hone
- UPDATE: Biden Overtakes Trump in Georgia, Pennsylvania Vote Count
- Latinx Heritage Month Recognizes Two Community Members
- Sandwich Library Plans Temporary Relocation
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Seeking More Testing
- Steamship Authority Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Cape Cod Foundation Provides Thousands in Scholarship Funding
- Senate Control Hangs in Balance with a Few Races Undecided
- 2020 Latest: Postal Service Told to Sweep Processing Centers
- Election Splits Congress, GOP Bolstered as Democrats Falter
- World Markets Rally as Markets Shrug Off Election Limbo