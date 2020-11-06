Lou Morea of Yarmouth Port was an infantryman under Gen. Patton and fought throughout Europe including in the Ardennes Forest in Belgium during a time best known as the Battle of the Bulge. Called “the greatest American battle of the war” by Winston Churchill, the Battle of the Bulge in the Ardennes region of Belgium was Adolf Hitler’s last major offensive in World War II against the Western Front. It lasted 6 weeks during brutally cold weather and constant attacks by the Germans.
Sunday Journal WWII Veterans Stories with US Army Veteran Lou Morea
November 6, 2020
