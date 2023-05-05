Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Brewer has been recognized as “Massachusetts Instructor of the Year” by nationwide nonprofit Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence for his efforts in preventing drug use among local students. Brewer joins Sunday Journal from on-the-job as a School Resource Officer for Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School to discuss the curriculum he teaches from the nonprofit that he says builds on the strong relationships he has grown with the students.
Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Brewer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts
May 5, 2023
