Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Brewer Recognized for Drug Prevention Efforts

May 5, 2023

Yarmouth Police Officer Sean Brewer has been recognized as “Massachusetts Instructor of the Year” by nationwide nonprofit Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence for his efforts in preventing drug use among local students. Brewer joins Sunday Journal from on-the-job as a School Resource Officer for Dennis-Yarmouth Intermediate Middle School to discuss the curriculum he teaches from the nonprofit that he says builds on the strong relationships he has grown with the students.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


