Former Sandwich Selectman and member of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Tom Keyes discusses his candidacy for the Fifth Barnstable District State Representative seat and why he’s the right person for the position.
Sunday Journal Chat With Tom Keyes
August 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
