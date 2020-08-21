You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Chat With Tom Keyes

Sunday Journal Chat With Tom Keyes

August 21, 2020

Former Sandwich Selectman and member of the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates Tom Keyes discusses his candidacy for the Fifth Barnstable District State Representative seat and why he’s the right person for the position.

