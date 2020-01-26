You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal Discussion with Latham Centers

Sunday Journal Discussion with Latham Centers

January 26, 2020

The Latham Centers in Brewster is celebrating 50 years of helping young adults on Cape Cod. Executive Director Ann MacManus will stop by to talk about activities planned for 2020.

 

