The Sunday Journal goes on the road in Hyannis for a tour of the Cape Vets Center and how they’re helping local veterans on Cape Cod.
Sunday Journal Discussion with the Cape Vets Center
January 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Patriots Fall to Titans, Brady’s Future in NE Uncertain
- Provincetown Preparing for 400th Anniversary Celebration
- Martha’s Vineyard Starts Caregiver Support Group for Youth Substance Use
- State Officials Join Conference for Legislation to Help Housing Crisis
- Chatham Considering Shellfish Grow-Out Area
- Waquoit Bay Reserve to Host Quashnet River Trail Walk
- WHOI Report: Underwater Pile Driving Noise impacting Squid
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Cape Vets Center
- Sunday Journal Discussion with the Ambassador to Bangladesh
- Sunday Journal Chat with Casey Sherman
- Cape Codder Resorts and Spa Starts its 2020 Comedy Dinner Series
- No Place for Hate Falmouth Hosting MLK Day Breakfast
- Shepley Wood Products Donates $4,000 to the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Memorial Foundation Fund