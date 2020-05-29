You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with Local Author Casey Sherman on New “Hunting Whitey” Book

Sunday Journal with Local Author Casey Sherman on New “Hunting Whitey” Book

May 29, 2020

Local author Casey Sherman has a new book out titled “Hunting Whitey” that goes into the history of the hunt and capture of notorious criminal James “Whitey” Bulger. Sherman discusses how he and his writing partner Dave Wedge had access to FBI and prisoner information and resources that he calls “unprecedented”.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Sunday Journal
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 