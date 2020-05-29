Local author Casey Sherman has a new book out titled “Hunting Whitey” that goes into the history of the hunt and capture of notorious criminal James “Whitey” Bulger. Sherman discusses how he and his writing partner Dave Wedge had access to FBI and prisoner information and resources that he calls “unprecedented”.
Sunday Journal with Local Author Casey Sherman on New “Hunting Whitey” Book
May 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
