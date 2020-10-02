You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Jim Dever

Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Jim Dever

October 2, 2020

Democratic nominee for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative Seat Jim Dever joins the program to talk about his candidacy, what he’s learned from his campaign and what he plans to do for his constituents on Beacon Hill if he’s successful in the November general election.

