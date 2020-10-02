Democratic nominee for the 5th Barnstable District State Representative Seat Jim Dever joins the program to talk about his candidacy, what he’s learned from his campaign and what he plans to do for his constituents on Beacon Hill if he’s successful in the November general election.
Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Jim Dever
October 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Jim Dever
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Conservation District
- Sunday Journal with Fifth Barnstable District Candidate Steven Xiarhos
- Wellfleet Lifts Boil-Water Order for Residents
- Drought Conditions Worsen in Parts of Northeast
- Nantucket Among 23 Communities Deemed ‘High Risk’; Cannot Move to Step 2 of Phase 3
- Virtual Run for Troops is Underway
- Weekend Road Work in Yarmouth Starts Friday
- Homeless Prevention Council Now a SNAP Outreach Partner
- Reopening Task Force Looks Back on Summer Expectations, Results
- Food Distribution Event Set For Friday at Community College
- Dennis Receives Shared Streets Grant from MassDOT
- Trump Says He and First Lady Tested Positive for Coronavirus