Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative

June 5, 2020

Local Chef Jeni Wheeler joins us to talk about the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative, which was created in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to help Cape Cod residents in need with meals.

