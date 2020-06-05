Local Chef Jeni Wheeler joins us to talk about the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative, which was created in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to help Cape Cod residents in need with meals.
Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod Family Table Collaborative
June 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Unemployment Rate Falls to 13.3%, US Adds 2.5 Million Jobs
- Second Testing Site to Open Soon on Falmouth Hospital Campus
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Discusses COVID-19 Economic Impacts
- Cape Cod National Seashore Increases Fees Ahead of Summer
- Town Neck Beach Nourishment Plan Gets Verbal Approval
- Cape Cod Resilience Fund Opens Grant Applications
- Falmouth Approves Partial Main Street Closure For Outdoor Dining
- Black Lives Matter Demonstration Set for Friday in Hyannis
- Martha’s Vineyard Organization Responds to George Floyd Death
- No COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands Thursday
- Peaceful protest in Mashpee calls for justice in George Floyd death
- 1.9 Million Seek Jobless Aid Even as Reopenings Slow Layoffs