Chatham Marconi Maritime Center Executive Director Kristen Clothier, Director Emeritus Dick Kraycir and Board of Directors member Ron Farris join the program to discuss the history of the center, how it has adapted to COVID-19 this season and the program and exhibits which tell the history of wireless technology on Cape Cod.
Sunday Journal with the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center
August 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
