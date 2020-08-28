You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal / Sunday Journal with the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center

Sunday Journal with the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center

August 28, 2020

Chatham Marconi Maritime Center Executive Director Kristen Clothier, Director Emeritus Dick Kraycir and Board of Directors member Ron Farris join the program to discuss the history of the center, how it has adapted to COVID-19 this season and the program and exhibits which tell the history of wireless technology on Cape Cod.

