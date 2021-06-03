You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Supporters Hope to Make Virtual Public Hearings Permanent

Supporters Hope to Make Virtual Public Hearings Permanent

June 3, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Many lawmakers, activists, and members of the public are hoping to avoid a full return to crowded meeting rooms by making virtual access to public hearings across the state a permanent option.

Government bodies across the state, including the Massachusetts Legislature, abruptly ended in-person public hearings when COVID-19 hit.

Supporters at a virtual Legislative hearing Wednesday said that in many communities the switch to virtual access increased public participation in government by removing barriers for people with disabilities, people with limited access to transportation, and people with work and family obligations.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

