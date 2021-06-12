Survey for Falmouth Complete Streets Project is Open

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Commission has launched a survey to give Falmouth residents a chance to have their say on the ongoing Complete Streets Prioritization Plan.

After more than 200 potential plans to improve driving, walking, public transit, accessibility, and other aspects of transportation across the town were identified during an initial comment period, the commission is looking to have certain projects refined.

The plans aim to create mixed-use transportation while reducing issues and improving the overall flow of traffic.

Feedback through the online survey is open through July 9. To access the survey, click here.