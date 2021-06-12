You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Survey for Falmouth Complete Streets Project is Open

Survey for Falmouth Complete Streets Project is Open

June 12, 2021

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Commission has launched a survey to give Falmouth residents a chance to have their say on the ongoing Complete Streets Prioritization Plan.

After more than 200 potential plans to improve driving, walking, public transit, accessibility, and other aspects of transportation across the town were identified during an initial comment period, the commission is looking to have certain projects refined.

The plans aim to create mixed-use transportation while reducing issues and improving the overall flow of traffic.

Feedback through the online survey is open through July 9. To access the survey, click here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


