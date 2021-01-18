You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Survey for Sandwich Comprehensive Plan Now Open

January 18, 2021

SANDWICH – Sandwich officials have launched a survey for their Local Comprehensive Plan.

Residents will be able to voice their opinions on the plan, which aids local officials in determining Sandwich’s future growth and vision for the upcoming five to 10 years.

Those who want to chime in on the town’s direction can do so by filling out the survey, which is open until March 1.

The survey is available online by clicking here, and those who wish to fill out a paper survey can receive one by reaching out to the town’s Planning Office.

More information on the Planning Office can be found by clicking here or calling 508-833-8001.

