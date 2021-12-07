You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor

Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor

December 7, 2021

PEARL HARBOR, HI (AP) – Pearl Harbor attack survivors are expected to gather at the site of the bombing to remember those killed 80 years ago.

About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war were expected to participate in a ceremony at a pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial. They will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same minute the attack began decades ago.

The bombing killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops.

This year’s ceremony is taking place as a strong storm packing high winds and heavy rains hits Hawaii, but a Navy spokesperson says there’s been no discussion of cancelling the event.

By Audrey McAvoy, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 