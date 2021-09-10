You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates for 100 Million Americans

Sweeping New Vaccine Mandates for 100 Million Americans

September 9, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to curb the surging COVID-19 delta variant.

The government’s expansive new rules, announced Thursday, mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. 

Biden has also signed an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government. 

No testing opt-out is expected to be included for the executive branch requirement.

By ZEKE MILLER, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 