Take CARE Cape Cod Summit Scheduled

YARMOUTH – The group CARE (Creating A Responsible Environment) for the Cape & Islands, Center for Coastal Studies, and Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition will host their next summit on November 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 204 Cultural Arts Municipal Building in Harwich.

The organizations are extending invitations to the community to attend the solutions focused event, and have set November 7, as the deadline for registration with the cost being $30 including lunch.

This year’s summit theme is focused on a three-year project, “Cape Cod Coalition to Aid Tourism Business Shift to Sustainable Serviceware,” to be led by CARE for the Cape & Islands in partnership with WHOI Sea Grant.

The organizations say the project will build an action-based coalition of businesses, chambers of commerce, local governments, educational entities, Mashpee Wampanoag representatives, and others to expand the use of sustainable alternatives to single use food and serviceware.

It will include exploring the potential for a reusable serviceware program to transition businesses away from single-use plastics to more environmentally-friendly containers and serviceware products.

The annual summit, celebrating its 5th anniversary, will present a variety of speakers bringing together local, county, and state officials, businesses, and nonprofits.

A panel of local “Success Stories,” facilitated by Katy Acheson, Cape Cod Canal Chamber, will highlight three organizations that are making strides to reduce the use of single-use plastic serviceware that is harmful to marine life and their habitats.

For more information and to register for the event visit their website.