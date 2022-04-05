Summit to Address Environmental Preservation Strategies

DENNIS – A summit being held on Thursday, April 7 will address the importance of continuing to protect the region’s natural resources across multiple sectors.

The Center for Coastal Studies is teaming up with CARE for the Cape and Islands along with the Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition to host the “Destination Stewardship” summit at the Cape Cinema in Dennis.

The event will feature guest speakers such as Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom as attendees learn about how local businesses, stakeholders, and activists are working towards protecting the Cape and Islands area’s ecosystem.

Responsible tourism and future strategies related to sustainability and preservation will also be featured.

The summit will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More information can be found by clicking here.