You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Summit to Address Environmental Preservation Strategies

Summit to Address Environmental Preservation Strategies

April 5, 2022

DENNIS – A summit being held on Thursday, April 7 will address the importance of continuing to protect the region’s natural resources across multiple sectors.

The Center for Coastal Studies is teaming up with CARE for the Cape and Islands along with the Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition to host the “Destination Stewardship” summit at the Cape Cinema in Dennis.

The event will feature guest speakers such as Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom as attendees learn about how local businesses, stakeholders, and activists are working towards protecting the Cape and Islands area’s ecosystem.

Responsible tourism and future strategies related to sustainability and preservation will also be featured.

The summit will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. More information can be found by clicking here.

Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


