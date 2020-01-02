Ted Reinstein to Host Discussion at Thirwood Place Saturday

YARMOUTH – Emmy Award winning WCVB-TV/Chronicle journalist Ted Reinstein will be discussing his new book on the history of general stores in America this weekend at Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth.

“New England’s General Stores: Exploring an American Classic,” will feature a discussion and anecdotes on past and new era general stores.

Reinstein has been a reporter for “Chronicle,” WCVB-TV since 1997 and also serves as a regular contributor to the stations round-table show and writes a weekly opinion column.

He will share the colorful history of the iconic institutions, how they figured in the rise of early American commerce, why they began to fade, and why they have begun to come back like the diner.

The discussion will take place Saturday, January 4th at 2 p.m.

To RSVP for the discussion, call 508 760 6545.