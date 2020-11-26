Telethon for Hope to be Held Next Thursday

HYANNIS – The 17th annual Telethon for Hope is being held by Housing Assistance Corporation on Thursday, December 3 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The importance of housing and shelter has been magnified by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as the holiday season continues, HAC is holding their day-long fundraiser to benefit health and well-being for the region’s residents.

The virtual event will feature music and appearances from local entertainers such as Jonathan Thomas of JT’s Chronicles, Sarah Swain, Super Soulshine, Larry Marsland, David Bussiere and Troy Williams, and Monica Rizzio.

The Telethon for Hope will be featured on capecod.com, as well as HAC’s Facebook and YouTube accounts and local access Channels 98 and 99.

For more information, including how to donate, visit HAC’s website by clicking here.