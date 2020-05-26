The Bell Rings Again; NYSE Opens but Under New Rules

NEW YORK (AP) — The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is reopening for the first time in two months, but it won’t look — or sound — the same.

The floor, known for the chaotic proximity of traders shouting orders over one another, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fewer traders will be on the floor in order to support six-feet social distancing requirements.

They also must wear masks, so no “verbal interest” orders will be allowed.

Anyone entering the Exchange is also being asked to avoid public transportation and will have their temperature taken before entry.