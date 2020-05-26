You are here: Home / NewsCenter / The Bell Rings Again; NYSE Opens but Under New Rules

The Bell Rings Again; NYSE Opens but Under New Rules

May 26, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange is reopening for the first time in two months, but it won’t look — or sound — the same.

The floor, known for the chaotic proximity of traders shouting orders over one another, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fewer traders will be on the floor in order to support six-feet social distancing requirements.

They also must wear masks, so no “verbal interest” orders will be allowed.

Anyone entering the Exchange is also being asked to avoid public transportation and will have their temperature taken before entry.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 