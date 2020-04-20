The Chatham Fund Awards $125k in Grants to Those Impacted by COVID-19

CHATHAM – The Chatham Fund of The Cape Cod Foundation recently awarded $125,000 in grants to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 Crisis.

Hank Holden, Advisory Committee Chair, said they distributed $25,000 to Monomoy Community Services to provide immediate aid to Chatham residents and $100,000 to the Chatham Coronavirus Impact Fund.

The fund was recently established by a cross-section of Chatham citizens who will work with Monomoy Community Services, Lower Cape Outreach Council, and other agencies to identify and help individuals and families in need from Chatham.

“Desperate times call for special action,” said Holden.

“The Chatham Fund Advisory Committee, with the support and approval of The Cape Cod Foundation Board of Directors, elected to go outside the spending policy mandate to provide these much-needed resources to the community now.”

Holden was among a group of residents who established The Chatham Fund with the Foundation in 2013 to build a permanent endowment for the town through private donations and to provide

grants to nonprofit organizations that enhance the quality of life in the community.

Earlier this year, as part of its regular grant cycle, it awarded $30,000 to 10 nonprofit organizations serving Chatham residents.

“We are able to make this extraordinary commitment to the Chatham community because of the generosity of our donors,” Holden said. “With their ongoing support, we can continue to help nonprofit organizations provide vital resources and services to residents—in extraordinary and ordinary times.”

For more information or to donate to The Chatham Fund, visit capecodfoundation.org, call 508-790-3040 or send a check, payable to the fund, to: The Cape Cod Foundation; 261 White’s

Path, Unit 2; South Yarmouth, MA 02664.