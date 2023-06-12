The Great Blizzards Inclusive Hockey Team Creating Cape Affiliate

DENNIS – The Great Blizzards, an all inclusive hockey program, is creating a Cape Cod affiliate and will begin play in September.

Open houses at the Tony Kent Arena in South Dennis will start at noon June 17, Executive Director and Founder Steve Nearman is ready to show off what the program can do for special needs residents.

“It’s exciting to see what we have done in four years. It’s time to put a program on Cape Cod, there’s a need. I’ve done the research, and it’s telling me that there are so many special people that could really benefit from this program,” said Nearman.

As members of the United States governing body USA Hockey, The Great Blizzards provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to get on the ice, regardless of physical or cognitive needs, age, gender, experience, and other background.

The founder of the program also spoke about what they can offer to parents looking to create memories with their children.

“We loan all of our equipment to our players, and then when your player grows we swap out equipment. We are very VERY safety conscious, your protective equipment NEEDS to fit. That’s a big financial lift off of our families,” Nearman said.

The program also offers the ability to travel and play other inclusive teams, as well as play in tournaments in and out of Massachusetts which the program believes is an important part of the experience for players and their families.

Practice will be held on Saturdays starting at 12:30 p.m. at Tony Kent Arena starting on September 16.

For more information about the program and how to register visit their website.